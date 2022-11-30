Dr. Aubrey Milunsky is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Milunsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aubrey Milunsky
Overview
Dr. Aubrey Milunsky is a Geneticist in Cambridge, MA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Tufts Medical Center.
Dr. Milunsky works at
Locations
Center for Human Genetics840 Memorial Dr Ste 101, Cambridge, MA 02139 Directions (617) 492-7083
Hospital Affiliations
- Tufts Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Aetna
Anthem
Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
Humana
Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Milunsky has restored my faith in physicians. It wears a person down being told their whole lives that it is "all in their head". Dr. M questions why something is happening and treats the person as an individual taking their unique issues into consideration and connecting the dots where other doctors see one thing at a time. My life will be different now with a diagnosis I am able to treat accordingly. He gives opportunity to expand on things once the initial screen is complete. I hope people do not take his knowledge and thoroughness for rudeness. Dr. Milunsky was compassionate, understanding, thorough and extremely knowledgeable. Would recommend his office for anyone looking for a geneticist.
About Dr. Aubrey Milunsky
- Genetics
- English
- 1558456392
Education & Certifications
- Mass Gen Hosp/Harvard Med Sch
- Baragwanath Hosp
- Johannesburg Gen Hosp & Baragwanath Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Clinical Genetics and Pediatrics
