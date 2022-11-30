See All Clinical Geneticists in Cambridge, MA
Genetics
Dr. Aubrey Milunsky is a Geneticist in Cambridge, MA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Tufts Medical Center.

Dr. Milunsky works at Center for Human Genetics, Inc. in Cambridge, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Center for Human Genetics
    840 Memorial Dr Ste 101, Cambridge, MA 02139 (617) 492-7083

  Tufts Medical Center

Anal and Rectal Cancer
Bile Duct Cancer
Blood Cancer
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Bile Duct Cancer
Blood Cancer

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    Coventry Health Care
    EmblemHealth
    Fallon Community Health Plan
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    Health Net
    Humana
    Medicaid
    MultiPlan
    Neighborhood Health Plan
    Oxford Health Plans
    Tricare
    Tufts Health Plan
    UniCare
    UnitedHealthCare

    Nov 30, 2022
    Dr. Milunsky has restored my faith in physicians. It wears a person down being told their whole lives that it is "all in their head". Dr. M questions why something is happening and treats the person as an individual taking their unique issues into consideration and connecting the dots where other doctors see one thing at a time. My life will be different now with a diagnosis I am able to treat accordingly. He gives opportunity to expand on things once the initial screen is complete. I hope people do not take his knowledge and thoroughness for rudeness. Dr. Milunsky was compassionate, understanding, thorough and extremely knowledgeable. Would recommend his office for anyone looking for a geneticist.
    About Dr. Aubrey Milunsky

    Genetics
    English
    1558456392
    Mass Gen Hosp/Harvard Med Sch
    Baragwanath Hosp
    Johannesburg Gen Hosp & Baragwanath Hosp
    UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Clinical Genetics and Pediatrics
    Dr. Aubrey Milunsky is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Milunsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Milunsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Milunsky works at Center for Human Genetics, Inc. in Cambridge, MA.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Milunsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Milunsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Milunsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

