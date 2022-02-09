Dr. Aubrey Lucas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lucas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aubrey Lucas, MD
Overview
Dr. Aubrey Lucas, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Flowood, MS. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Merit Health River Oaks.
Locations
Plastic and Hand Surgery Associates2550 Flowood Dr Ste 200, Flowood, MS 39232 Directions (601) 939-9999
Hospital Affiliations
- Merit Health River Oaks
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lucas operated on my hand in March of 2005 for a broken scaphoid bone and placed a small pin to correct it. 17 years later it still feels great without any issues after all these years. Communication was great and just a pleasant person all the way around. Would highly recommend!
About Dr. Aubrey Lucas, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1225060056
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lucas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lucas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lucas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lucas has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lucas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Lucas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lucas.
