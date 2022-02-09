Overview

Dr. Aubrey Lucas, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Flowood, MS. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Merit Health River Oaks.



Dr. Lucas works at Plastic and Hand Surgery Assocs in Flowood, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.