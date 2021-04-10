Dr. Aubrey Lieberman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lieberman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aubrey Lieberman, MD
Dr. Aubrey Lieberman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Brockton, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of The Witwatersrand, Faculty Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center, Morton Hospital and Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital.
Locations
Aubrey Lieberman MD PC1342 Belmont St, Brockton, MA 02301 Directions (508) 580-3330
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Morton Hospital
- Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Absolutely, he is the most caring doctor I have ever dealt with and with all the health issues I have, I have dealt with many doctors in several different fields. He not only takes the time to listen to you, but you never get the feeling you are being rushed. He is very complete in his examinations. There maybe a wait at the time of your appointment, but after your first you understand it is because he is taking as much time as necessary with each patient, and that makes waiting your turn easier, plus his staff is extremely friendly and polite. That is why even though we have moved out of MA and now live in R.I. it is worth the trip back to Brockton for visits. He is the best Neurologist!
- Neurology
- 52 years of experience
- English
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Boston Affil Hospital
- University Hospital
- University Of The Witwatersrand, Faculty Of Health Sciences
- University of The Witwatersrand/Faculty of Health Sciences
- Neurology
Dr. Lieberman has seen patients for Essential Tremor, Alzheimer's Disease and Postherpetic Neuralgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lieberman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
