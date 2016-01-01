Dr. Aubrey King, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. King is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aubrey King, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aubrey King, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Upland, CA. They completed their residency with Olive View UCLA Med Center
Dr. King works at
Locations
Seville Group Programs400 N Mountain Ave Ste 244, Upland, CA 91786 Directions (909) 946-0707
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Inland Empire Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Aubrey King, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- Olive View UCLA Med Center
Dr. King accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. King works at
Dr. King has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. King, there are benefits to both methods.