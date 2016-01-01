See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Upland, CA
Dr. Aubrey King, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
1 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Aubrey King, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Upland, CA. They completed their residency with Olive View UCLA Med Center

Dr. King works at Seville Group Programs in Upland, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Seville Group Programs
    400 N Mountain Ave Ste 244, Upland, CA 91786 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 946-0707

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Anxiety
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Anxiety

Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Inland Empire Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Aubrey King, MD

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    • English
    • 1669577896
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Olive View UCLA Med Center
