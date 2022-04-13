Overview

Dr. Aubrey Kavanaugh, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Midwest City, OK. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center and SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Midwest.



Dr. Kavanaugh works at Midwest Medical Group in Midwest City, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.