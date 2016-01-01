See All Dermatologists in Cedar Park, TX
Dr. Aubrey Hartmann, MD

Dermatology
5 (861)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Aubrey Hartmann, MD is a dermatologist in Cedar Park, TX. Dr. Hartmann completed a residency at Baylor University Med Center. He currently practices at U.S. Dermatology Partners Cedar Park and is affiliated with Cedar Park Regional Medical Center. He accepts multiple insurance plans.

Locations

    U.S. Dermatology Partners Cedar Park
    1515 Medical Pkwy Ste 100100 Bldg 1, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 260-5860
    U.S. Dermatology Partners Cedar Park
    1515 Medical Pkwy Ste 100 Bldg 1, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 260-5860

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Itchy Skin
Rosacea
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Hair Loss
Impetigo
Intertrigo
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Telogen Effluvium
Varicose Eczema
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Boil
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Acne
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Bedsores
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Folliculitis
Granuloma of Skin
Herpes Simplex Infection
Jock Itch
Keloid Scar
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Psoriasis
Psoriatic Arthritis
Ringworm
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shingles
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Varicose Veins
Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans
Birthmark
Burn Injuries
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Excessive Sweating
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP)
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Plantar Wart
Purpura
Rash
Sunburn
Tinea Versicolor
Insurance Accepted

  • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
  • Aetna
  • Ambetter
  • American Republic
  • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CHAMPVA
  • Cigna
  • Commercial Insurance Company
  • CoreSource
  • Coventry Health Care
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
  • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
  • Healthfirst
  • Humana
  • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
  • Medical Mutual of Ohio
  • MultiPlan
  • Planned Administration Inc
  • Principal Life
  • Scott & White Health Plan
  • Thrivent Financial
  • UnitedHealthCare
  • Wells Fargo Insurance

About Dr. Aubrey Hartmann, MD

  • Dermatology
  • 24 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1194713933
Education & Certifications

  • Baylor University Med Center
  • U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
  • Cedar Park Regional Medical Center

Patient Satisfaction

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 861 ratings
Patient Ratings (861)
5 Star
(807)
4 Star
(39)
3 Star
(6)
2 Star
(5)
1 Star
(4)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Aubrey Hartmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hartmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Hartmann has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Hartmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hartmann has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Rosacea and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hartmann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

861 patients have reviewed Dr. Hartmann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hartmann.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hartmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hartmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.