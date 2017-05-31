Dr. Aubrey Harper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aubrey Harper, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aubrey Harper, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center.
Locations
Womens Specialty Care PC682 Hemlock St Ste 300, Macon, GA 31201 Directions (478) 744-9683
- 2 6084 Lakeview Rd, Warner Robins, GA 31088 Directions (478) 744-9683
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Harper is the best doctor I have ever seen. When I had my first child I had all kinds of complications so I decided to find another doctor when i found out I was pregnant with twins.. He delivered my baby girls via c section and I had no complications. In fact i was walking that night. I also had one of his co doctors in the surgery room and he was absolutely wonderful. I HIGHLY recommend Dr. Harper. If I ever have any more children i hope he is still working.
About Dr. Aubrey Harper, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1134143456
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Harper has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Harper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harper.
