Dr. Aubrey Chung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aubrey Chung, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aubrey Chung, MD is an Urology Specialist in Sun City West, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center, Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center and Wickenburg Community Hospital.
Dr. Chung works at
Locations
-
1
Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center14502 W Meeker Blvd, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Directions (623) 524-4000
-
2
Sun Valley Urology, PC13640 N 99th Ave Ste 200, Sun City, AZ 85351 Directions (623) 974-5801
-
3
Sun Valley Urology, PC13907 W Camino del Sol Ste 101, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Directions (623) 584-4695
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Boswell Medical Center
- Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center
- Wickenburg Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chung?
Dr Chung takes time to listens to you , explains everything fully.
About Dr. Aubrey Chung, MD
- Urology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1639146061
Education & Certifications
- St Francis Hospital Med Center
- University of Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chung has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chung works at
Dr. Chung has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chung speaks Chinese.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Chung. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.