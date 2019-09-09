Dr. Bui has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Au Bui, MD
Overview
Dr. Au Bui, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Locations
Newport Irvine Surgical Specialists- NISS510 Superior Ave Ste 200G, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 791-6767
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bui?
Dr. Au H. Bui M.D. did my surgery. My first appointment went very well; he took his time, explained the procedure clearly and answered all my questions. He and his staff were very accommodating and fit me in quickly so I could get back to work as I requested. Lorraine Narrajo did an excellent job scheduling my procedure; and she found an opening with an in-network surgery center that met my health insurance requirements. I went into surgery confident and ready. The procedure went smoothly. I definitely recommend Dr. Au Bui M.D.
About Dr. Au Bui, MD
- General Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Vietnamese
Education & Certifications
- A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ
