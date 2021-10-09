Overview

Dr. Atys Cope, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Statesboro, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with East Georgia Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Cope works at ATYS B COPE MD LLC in Statesboro, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension, Stye and Cataract Removal Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.