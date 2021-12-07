Dr. Sharma has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Atula Sharma, MD
Overview
Dr. Atula Sharma, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from RANCHI UNIVERSITY / MAHATMA GANDHI MEMORIAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.
Dr. Sharma works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Adi Pediatric Behavioral Health121 S Wilke Rd Ste 410, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 577-7705
- 2 1214 W Northwest Hwy, Palatine, IL 60067 Directions (847) 577-7705
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sharma?
My son has been seeing Dr Sharma for many years. She is the most effective and caring doctor he has ever had. She cares for him as a human being as well as a patient. Dr Sharma is very responsive to all messages we have left, always taking the time to call and discuss issues and concerns. Our family could not recommend her more highly.
About Dr. Atula Sharma, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1790850618
Education & Certifications
- RANCHI UNIVERSITY / MAHATMA GANDHI MEMORIAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sharma accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sharma works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharma. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.