Dr. Atul Walia, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Atul Walia, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Atul Walia, DO is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Yukon, OK. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Oklahoma State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Canadian Valley Hospital, Integris Health Edmond and Integris Southwest Medical Center.
Dr. Walia works at
Locations
-
1
Yukon office1201 Health Center Pkwy, Yukon, OK 73099 Directions (405) 945-4359
-
2
Edmond office4833 Integris Pkwy # 200, Edmond, OK 73034 Directions (405) 945-4359
-
3
INTEGRIS Weight Loss Center3433 NW 56th St Ste 900, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 945-4359
-
4
Oklahoma City Office3366 NW Expressway Ste 720, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 948-0640
-
5
OU Physicians Anesthesiologists750 NE 13th St Ste 200, Oklahoma City, OK 73104 Directions (405) 271-4351
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Integris Canadian Valley Hospital
- Integris Health Edmond
- Integris Southwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Care Network
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- GlobalHealth, Inc.
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- National Elevator
- OSMA Health
- PHCS
- Preferred Community Choice
- Sterling Life Insurance Company
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Walia?
Dr. Walia is professional and knowledgeable about his treatments and the problems that result in pain. He has been accessible and easy to talk to.
About Dr. Atul Walia, DO
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1780723130
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
- University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center
- Oklahoma State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Oklahoma City University
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walia works at
Dr. Walia has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Chronic Pain and Degenerative Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
84 patients have reviewed Dr. Walia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.