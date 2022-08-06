See All Cardiologists in Duluth, MN
Cardiology
Dr. Atul Singla, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Duluth, MN. They graduated from MAHARSHI DAYANAND UNIVERSITY ROHTAK / MAHARAJA AGRASEN INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL RESEARCH AND EDUCATION and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior and Kaweah Health Medical Center.

Dr. Singla works at Essentia Health-St. Mary's Medical Center (Duluth) in Duluth, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-St. Mary's Medical Center (Duluth)
    407 E 3rd St, Duluth, MN 55805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Screening Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ankle-Brachial Index Test Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Arterial Doppler Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Doppler Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Lower Extremity Peripheral Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, SMA Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Angina
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Stenosis (RAS) Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Syncope
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 06, 2022
    I made appointment to establish a doctor for caution as I was having chest discomfort. He got me in immediately and ran tests to ease my mind. It all checked out good as they were panic attacks which can mimic the same feeling as heart attacks. Very grateful for his gentle support.
    Aug 06, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Atul Singla, MD
    About Dr. Atul Singla, MD

    Cardiology
    English, Hindi and Punjabi
    Male
    1285899302
    Education & Certifications

    Cleveland Clin Fdn, Cleveland Clin|University of Missouri / Columbia Campus|University Of Missouri-Columbia School Of Medicine|Yale University|Yale University / Yale-New Haven Hospital
    MAHARSHI DAYANAND UNIVERSITY ROHTAK / MAHARAJA AGRASEN INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL RESEARCH AND EDUCATION
    Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior
    • Kaweah Health Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Atul Singla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Singla has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Singla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Singla works at Essentia Health-St. Mary's Medical Center (Duluth) in Duluth, MN. View the full address on Dr. Singla’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Singla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singla.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

