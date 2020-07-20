Overview

Dr. Atul Singhal, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from All India Institute of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.



Dr. Singhal works at Baton Rouge Cardiology Center in Dallas, TX with other offices in Mesquite, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.