Overview

Dr. Atul Sharma, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Sharma works at NYU Langone At Trinity in New York, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Shortness of Breath and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.