Overview

Dr. Atul Shah, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Steubenville, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from BJ Med Coll, Gujarat U Ahmedabad and is affiliated with Trinity Medical Center East.



Dr. Shah works at Bhandari and Shah Mds in Steubenville, OH with other offices in Toronto, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.