Dr. Atul Shah, MD
Dr. Atul Shah, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in O Fallon, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BJ Med Coll, Gujarat U Ahmedabad and is affiliated with HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital.
Prairie Cardiovascular Consultants, Ltd.3 Saint Elizabeth Blvd Ste 2800, O Fallon, IL 62269 Directions (618) 233-6044
Prairie Cardiovascular Consultants, Ltd.9515 Holy Cross Ln Ste 3, Breese, IL 62230 Directions (618) 526-8585
- HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
Best cardiologist around by far. He's the only one I trust!
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- St Elizabeths Medical Center|Worcester City Hosp
- BJ Med Coll, Gujarat U Ahmedabad
- Internal Medicine
