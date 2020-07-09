Dr. Atul Prakash, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prakash is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Atul Prakash, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Atul Prakash, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Passaic, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from SN Medical College and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center, Saint Joseph's University Medical Center and St. Mary’s General Hospital.
Dr. Prakash works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Saint Mary's Passaic LLC350 Boulevard, Passaic, NJ 07055 Directions (973) 365-4670
-
2
Special Care Obgyn Associates Inc905 Allwood Rd Ste 103, Clifton, NJ 07012 Directions (201) 791-6900
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
- St. Mary’s General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Prakash?
Dr Prakash is an excellent no nonsense professional. He has saved my life and continues to monitor my health.
About Dr. Atul Prakash, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Hindi, Polish, Spanish and Urdu
- 1427085109
Education & Certifications
- SN Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prakash has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prakash accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prakash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prakash works at
Dr. Prakash has seen patients for Syncope, Heart Disease, Cardiomyopathy and Dilated, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prakash on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Prakash speaks Hindi, Hindi, Polish, Spanish and Urdu.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Prakash. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prakash.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prakash, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prakash appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.