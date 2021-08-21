Overview

Dr. Atul Patel, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fairfield, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Northbay Medical Center, Northbay Vacavalley Hospital and Highland Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at NorthBay Healthcare in Fairfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Herniated Disc and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

