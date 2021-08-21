Dr. Atul Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Atul Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Atul Patel, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fairfield, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Northbay Medical Center, Northbay Vacavalley Hospital and Highland Hospital.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
NorthBay Center for Neuroscience1860 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 230, Fairfield, CA 94533 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Northbay Medical Center
- Northbay Vacavalley Hospital
- Highland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
He is the best. He performed surgery on my neck with exceptional results. Listens and follows through.
About Dr. Atul Patel, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1740321884
Education & Certifications
- University Health Center of Pittsburgh
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Herniated Disc and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
