See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Seattle, WA
Dr. Atul Gupta, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Atul Gupta, MD

Sports Medicine
3.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Atul Gupta, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.

Dr. Gupta works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA with other offices in Bellevue, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Mason Hospital & Seattle Medical Center
    1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Virginia Mason Bellevue Medical Center
    11695 NE 4th St, Bellevue, WA 98004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Arthritis
Bursitis
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Arthritis
Bursitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bicep Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Biceps Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Calf Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cartilage Tear Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Common Peroneal Nerve Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Exertional Compartment Syndrome Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hip Flexor Strain Chevron Icon
Hip Impingement Chevron Icon
Hip Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Musculoskeletal Imaging Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patella Tendon Tears Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Quadriceps Tendon Tears Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strain of Hamstring Muscle Chevron Icon
Strain of Tendon of Medial Thigh Muscle Chevron Icon
Tendon Disorders Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Ulnar Nerve Injuries Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

3.6
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Gupta?

Dec 21, 2022
After 2 years of nerve problems that left my left foot and leg numb, and a team of doctors that couldn't see past what the MRI and EMG were telling them, Dr. Gupta was willing to think outside the box and try something that helped almost immediately. It isn't fully functional yet, but Dr, Gupta's willingness to tackle the challenge and a wonderful bedside manner have made 2 years of painfully hard medical challenges much easier.
Andrea Reyna Koehler — Dec 21, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Atul Gupta, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Atul Gupta, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gupta to family and friends

Dr. Gupta's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Gupta

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Atul Gupta, MD.

About Dr. Atul Gupta, MD

Specialties
  • Sports Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 11 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1710236245
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Loyola University Medical Center
Residency
Internship
  • Detroit Medical Center and Wayne State University
Internship
Medical Education
  • Ross University School of Medicine
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Virginia Mason Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Atul Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.