Overview

Dr. Atul Chandoke, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Montgomery, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Trihealth Evendale Hospital.



Dr. Chandoke works at Bethesda Surgery Center in Montgomery, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Degenerative Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.