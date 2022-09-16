Dr. Atul Chandoke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chandoke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Atul Chandoke, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Atul Chandoke, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Montgomery, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Trihealth Evendale Hospital.
Locations
Greater Cincinnati Surgery Center10615 Montgomery Rd Ste 300, Montgomery, OH 45242 Directions (513) 346-6900
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Trihealth Evendale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I wouldn’t go anywhere else every one is pleasant from staff to DrAtul Chandoke he is a expert they will make your pain go away and he really cares about you!
About Dr. Atul Chandoke, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1770782419
Education & Certifications
- SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chandoke has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chandoke accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chandoke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chandoke has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Degenerative Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chandoke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Chandoke. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chandoke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chandoke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chandoke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.