Dr. Atul Bhatia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Atul Bhatia, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Summit, WI. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Aurora Medical Center Summit, Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center, Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center and Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Bhatia works at
Locations
Aurora Medical Center Summit36500 Aurora Dr, Summit, WI 53066 Directions (262) 434-1000Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Pulmonary Care Associates960 N 12th St, Milwaukee, WI 53233 Directions (414) 219-7500
Aurora Medical Group Inc.2801 W Kinnickinnic River Pkwy Ste 777, Milwaukee, WI 53215 Directions (262) 434-5000
Aurora Health Care Medical Group2900 W Oklahoma Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53215 Directions (414) 649-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Aurora Medical Center Summit
- Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center
- Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center
- Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable and professional doctor. I’ve felt extremely safe while in his care with my ICD.
About Dr. Atul Bhatia, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1962479527
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhatia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhatia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhatia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhatia has seen patients for Heart Disease, Atrial Flutter and Atrial Fibrillation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhatia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bhatia speaks Hindi.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhatia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhatia.
