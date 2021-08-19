Dr. Atul Balwally, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balwally is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Atul Balwally, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Atul Balwally, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Kettering Health Main Campus and Miami Valley Hospital.
Southwest Ohio Ent. Specialists Inc.1222 S Patterson Blvd Ste 400, Dayton, OH 45402 Directions (937) 496-2600
Dayton Childrens Hospital1 Childrens Plz, Dayton, OH 45404 Directions (937) 496-2600Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
- 3 6601 Centerville Business Pkwy Ste 200, Dayton, OH 45459 Directions (937) 438-3100
Southwest Ohio ENT Specialists, Inc.9000 N Main St Ste 320, Englewood, OH 45415 Directions (937) 496-2600
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Balwally has alway been prompt, courteous, and diagnosed my vocal cord issue on the first visit. I had surgery on 8-9-21, and Dr. Balwally told me what the procedure would be, and what to expect. After not talking for 7 days, my voice is back to normal! Great job!
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1760461073
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Balwally has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Balwally accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Balwally has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Balwally has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Tinnitus and Nasal Polyp, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Balwally on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Balwally. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balwally.
