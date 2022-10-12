Overview

Dr. Atul Aggarwal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Dayanand Medical College, Ludhiana, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield and Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Aggarwal works at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital EMR in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.