Overview

Dr. Atuhani Burnett, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex General Surgical Oncology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with North Colorado Medical Center.



Dr. Burnett works at Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Milwaukee - Water Tower Medical Commons in Milwaukee, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.