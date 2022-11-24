Dr. Atuhani Burnett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burnett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Atuhani Burnett, MD
Overview
Dr. Atuhani Burnett, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex General Surgical Oncology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with North Colorado Medical Center.
Dr. Burnett works at
Locations
-
1
Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Milwaukee - Water Tower Medical Commons2350 N Lake Dr Ste 201, Milwaukee, WI 53211 Directions (414) 272-3000
-
2
Surgical Oncology, Columbia St Marys Hospital, Milwaukee2301 N Lake Dr Ste 201, Milwaukee, WI 53211 Directions (414) 298-7133
Hospital Affiliations
- North Colorado Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Banner Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Colorado Access
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- LifeSynch
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Burnett?
Thank you for everything!
About Dr. Atuhani Burnett, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- 12 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1902125701
Education & Certifications
- McGill University Health Centre, Surgical Oncology
- Rutgers UMDNJ, General Surgery
- Vanderbilt University Hospital, General Surgery
- VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED
- Complex General Surgical Oncology and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burnett has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burnett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burnett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burnett works at
Dr. Burnett has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burnett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Burnett speaks French and Spanish.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Burnett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burnett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burnett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burnett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.