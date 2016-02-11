Overview

Dr. Attlee Benally, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Unm Hospital.



Dr. Benally works at The University Of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Plantar Fasciitis and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.