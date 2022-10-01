Overview

Dr. Attiya Khan, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.



Dr. Khan works at Northwest Cardiology Consultants, P.A. in Houston, TX with other offices in Cypress, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Tricuspid Valve Disease and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.