Dr. Attiya Khan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Attiya Khan, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.
Dr. Khan works at
Locations
Northwest Cardiology Consultants, P.A.1631 North Loop W Ste 220, Houston, TX 77008 Directions (713) 347-3894
Northwest Cardiology Consultants, P.A.21212 Northwest Fwy Ste 255, Cypress, TX 77429 Directions (281) 805-3612
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Khan has been my cardiologist for about 30 years and has kept me alive by taking care of issues that have arrived. She had kept me healthy with any major surgery. I totally trust her and her decisions. Also the nurse and office staff are friendly, helpful and accommodating. May she totally enjoy her upcoming retirement.
About Dr. Attiya Khan, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
- 1235139239
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan works at
Dr. Khan has seen patients for Heart Disease, Tricuspid Valve Disease and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
