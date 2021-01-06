Dr. Attiya Hafeez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hafeez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Attiya Hafeez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Attiya Hafeez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.
Dr. Hafeez works at
Locations
-
1
Attiya Hafeez MD4717 Fort Hamilton Pkwy, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (718) 435-4050
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hafeez?
Very friendly and caring staff and Dr hafeez is the best doctor
About Dr. Attiya Hafeez, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Panjabi and Urdu
- 1568570562
Education & Certifications
- Maimonides Medical Center
- UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hafeez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hafeez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hafeez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hafeez works at
Dr. Hafeez has seen patients for Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hafeez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hafeez speaks Hindi, Panjabi and Urdu.
83 patients have reviewed Dr. Hafeez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hafeez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hafeez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hafeez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.