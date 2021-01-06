Overview

Dr. Attiya Hafeez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.



Dr. Hafeez works at Attiya Hafeez MD in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Fetal Cardiac Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.