Overview

Dr. Attiya Ali, MD is a Pediatric Medicine Specialist in Palm Bay, FL. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / CHRISTIAN MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Ali works at Health First Wound Care Center in Palm Bay, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ali Medical Center Inc.
    2105 Palm Bay Rd NE Ste 1, Palm Bay, FL 32905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 984-8808

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Nov 24, 2021
    I recently started bringing my newborn son to Dr. Ali and could not be more pleased with her practice and attention. There is a true family atmosphere and she and her staff have been kind in helping me and my husband as new parents. Dr. Ali is wonderful with my son and thorough in her communication. I have already recommended her to a friend!
    Jessica P. — Nov 24, 2021
    About Dr. Attiya Ali, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1205944097
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / CHRISTIAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

