Overview

Dr. Attique Samdani, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Hematology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Arizona Health Sciences Center|Arizona Health Sciences Center|Peshawar Medical College, Riphah International University Islamabad|Peshawar Medical College, Riphah International University Islamabad and is affiliated with Johnston-Willis Hospital, Chippenham Hospital and Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center.



Dr. Samdani works at Virginia Cancer Institute in Richmond, VA with other offices in North Chesterfield, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Purpura along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.