Dr. Attique Samdani, MD
Dr. Attique Samdani, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Hematology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Arizona Health Sciences Center|Arizona Health Sciences Center|Peshawar Medical College, Riphah International University Islamabad|Peshawar Medical College, Riphah International University Islamabad and is affiliated with Johnston-Willis Hospital, Chippenham Hospital and Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center.
Virginia Cancer Institute7202 Glen Forest Dr Ste 200, Richmond, VA 23226 Directions (804) 445-8734
Virginia Cancer Institute1401 Johnston Willis Dr Ste 100, North Chesterfield, VA 23235 Directions (804) 445-8726
Hospital Affiliations
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
- Chippenham Hospital
- Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I can not imagine having fought this journey with any one else. Dr. Samdoni is so caring and always available with questions and kind words. His knowledge is incredible, with the ability to make things understandable when looking at options. He is thorough and actually listens to his patients. He will also fight for you with the insurance company when he feels something is medically necessary. Office staff is exceptional. Personal, kind, caring. I could not have been luckier to land this team
- Hematology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- University Va Health Scis|University Va Health Scis|UVA - Graduate Medical Education|UVA - Graduate Medical Education
- Arizona Health Sciences Center
- U Ariz|U Ariz|University Ariz|University Ariz
- Arizona Health Sciences Center|Arizona Health Sciences Center|Peshawar Medical College, Riphah International University Islamabad|Peshawar Medical College, Riphah International University Islamabad
Dr. Samdani has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Purpura, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Samdani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
