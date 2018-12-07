See All Hematologists in Richmond, VA
Dr. Attique Samdani, MD

Hematology
4 (12)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Attique Samdani, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Hematology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Arizona Health Sciences Center|Arizona Health Sciences Center|Peshawar Medical College, Riphah International University Islamabad|Peshawar Medical College, Riphah International University Islamabad and is affiliated with Johnston-Willis Hospital, Chippenham Hospital and Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center.

Dr. Samdani works at Virginia Cancer Institute in Richmond, VA with other offices in North Chesterfield, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Purpura along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Virginia Cancer Institute
    7202 Glen Forest Dr Ste 200, Richmond, VA 23226 (804) 445-8734
    Virginia Cancer Institute
    1401 Johnston Willis Dr Ste 100, North Chesterfield, VA 23235 (804) 445-8726

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Johnston-Willis Hospital
  Chippenham Hospital
  Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Purpura
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 07, 2018
    I can not imagine having fought this journey with any one else. Dr. Samdoni is so caring and always available with questions and kind words. His knowledge is incredible, with the ability to make things understandable when looking at options. He is thorough and actually listens to his patients. He will also fight for you with the insurance company when he feels something is medically necessary. Office staff is exceptional. Personal, kind, caring. I could not have been luckier to land this team
    Victoria MacLean in Richmond, VA — Dec 07, 2018
    About Dr. Attique Samdani, MD

    Hematology
    Years of Experience
    28 years of experience
    English
    1285697276
    Education & Certifications

    University Va Health Scis|University Va Health Scis|UVA - Graduate Medical Education|UVA - Graduate Medical Education
    Arizona Health Sciences Center
    U Ariz|U Ariz|University Ariz|University Ariz
    Arizona Health Sciences Center|Arizona Health Sciences Center|Peshawar Medical College, Riphah International University Islamabad|Peshawar Medical College, Riphah International University Islamabad
