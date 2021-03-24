Dr. Attila Roka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Attila Roka, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Attila Roka, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNITED HUNGARIAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Lakeside and Chi Health Mercy Council Bluffs.
Dr. Roka works at
Locations
-
1
Chi Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy7500 Mercy Rd, Omaha, NE 68124 Directions (402) 398-6060
-
2
Alegent Creighton Cardiology Mercy800 Mercy Dr, Council Bluffs, IA 51503 Directions (402) 398-5880
-
3
Chi Health Lakeside16901 Lakeside Hills Ct, Omaha, NE 68130 Directions (402) 398-5880
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
- Chi Health Lakeside
- Chi Health Mercy Council Bluffs
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Roka?
Dr. Roka did a great job when he did surgery on my Dad. The procedure ended the problem which was occurring. We highly recommend him.
About Dr. Attila Roka, MD
- Cardiology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1396927448
Education & Certifications
- UNITED HUNGARIAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Cardiovascular Disease, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roka has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roka accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roka works at
Dr. Roka has seen patients for Chest Pain, Syncope and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Roka has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.