Overview

Dr. Attila Lenkey, MD is a Pulmonologist in Wheeling, WV. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from U Nacl Federico Villareal and is affiliated with East Ohio Regional Hospital, Wheeling Hospital and WVU Medicine Barnesville Hospital.



Dr. Lenkey works at Attila A Lenkey Jr MD in Wheeling, WV with other offices in Martins Ferry, OH and Barnesville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Low Blood Oxygen Level and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.