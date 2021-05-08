Dr. Attica Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Attica Chang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Attica Chang, MD is a Dermatologist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Chang works at
Locations
-
1
Boca Raton Skin & Laser Center1356 NW 2nd Ave, Boca Raton, FL 33432 Directions (561) 395-9500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chang?
AMAZING
About Dr. Attica Chang, MD
- Dermatology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1225099781
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chang works at
Dr. Chang has seen patients for Warts, Excision of Benign Skin Lesion and Boil, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chang speaks Chinese.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.