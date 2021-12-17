Dr. Kadri has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Attia Kadri, MD
Overview
Dr. Attia Kadri, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Berkeley, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Kadri works at
Locations
-
1
Sutter East Bay Medical Foundation2500 Milvia St, Berkeley, CA 94704 Directions (510) 204-5600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kadri?
Very congenial and kind.
About Dr. Attia Kadri, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English, French
- 1811075633
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kadri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kadri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kadri works at
Dr. Kadri has seen patients for Pap Smear Abnormalities and HPV (Human Papillomavirus), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kadri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kadri speaks French.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kadri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kadri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kadri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kadri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.