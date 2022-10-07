Overview

Dr. Atta Butt, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Safety Harbor, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Nishtar Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital.



Dr. Butt works at Optum - Family Medicine in Safety Harbor, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.