Dr. Terakubo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Atsushi Terakubo, MD
Overview
Dr. Atsushi Terakubo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kuakini Medical Center and Pali Momi Medical Center.
Locations
Radiology Associates Inc.1329 Lusitana St Ste 409, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 524-2575
- 2 98-1079 Moanalua Rd Ste 200, Aiea, HI 96701 Directions (808) 521-8211
Hospital Affiliations
- Kuakini Medical Center
- Pali Momi Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Have benefited greatly from Dr. Terakubo’s medical insight and counsel. Had shortness of breath and orthopnea. He diagnosed aortic regurgitation and recommended a heart valve replacement. I stubbornly resisted the surgery, until my condition worsened, as he predicted. He made arrangements with a very proficient heart surgeon, had the valve replacement surgery, and now I am in excellent condition. And, I actually enjoy my follow-up visits!
About Dr. Atsushi Terakubo, MD
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1285791343
Education & Certifications
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
Dr. Terakubo works at
