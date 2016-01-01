Overview

Dr. Atrayee Basu-Mallick, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College and Hospital Kolkata West Bengal University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Basu-Mallick works at Jefferson Neoplastic Diseases in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Pancreatic Cancer and Soft Tissue Sarcoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

