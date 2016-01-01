See All Oncologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Atrayee Basu-Mallick, MD

Medical Oncology
5 (166)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Dr. Atrayee Basu-Mallick, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College and Hospital Kolkata West Bengal University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Basu-Mallick works at Jefferson Neoplastic Diseases in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Pancreatic Cancer and Soft Tissue Sarcoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Jefferson Neoplastic Diseases
    925 Chestnut St Ste 320A, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Methodist Hospital
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pancreatic Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Colorectal Cancer
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anemia
Breast Cancer
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Lung Cancer
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Neutropenia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Secondary Malignancies
Acute Leukemia
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Bladder Cancer
Bleeding Disorders
Bone Cancer
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Cervical Cancer
Cholangiocarcinoma
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Esophageal Cancer
Gallbladder Cancer
Graft vs Host Disease
Gynecologic Cancer
Hemophilia
Hemophilia A
Kaposi's Sarcoma
Kidney Cancer
Leukocytosis
Liver Cancer
Lymphoma
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's )
Mantle Cell Lymphoma
Mediastinal Tumors
Melanoma
Merkel Cell Carcinoma
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Nodular Lymphoma
Oral Cancer
Osteosarcoma
Pancytopenia
Pleura Cancer
Pleural Cancer
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Prostate Cancer
Reticulosarcoma
Secondary Hypertension
Skin Cancer
Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Thoracentesis
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal)
Thrombocytosis
Thyroid Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Vertebral Column Tumors

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 166 ratings
Patient Ratings (166)
5 Star
(143)
4 Star
(18)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Atrayee Basu-Mallick, MD

Specialties
  • Medical Oncology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 23 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1770802795
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Montefiore Medical Center
Fellowship
Residency
  • Montefiore Medical Center
Residency
Medical Education
  • Medical College and Hospital Kolkata West Bengal University of Health Sciences
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Atrayee Basu-Mallick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Basu-Mallick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Basu-Mallick has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Basu-Mallick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Basu-Mallick works at Jefferson Neoplastic Diseases in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Basu-Mallick’s profile.

Dr. Basu-Mallick has seen patients for Pancreatic Cancer and Soft Tissue Sarcoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Basu-Mallick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

166 patients have reviewed Dr. Basu-Mallick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Basu-Mallick.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Basu-Mallick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Basu-Mallick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

