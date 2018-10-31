Dr. Atousa Sobhi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sobhi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Atousa Sobhi, MD
Overview
Dr. Atousa Sobhi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Redmond, WA.
Dr. Sobhi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Redmond Medical Center At Riverpark15809 Bear Creek Pkwy Ste 100, Redmond, WA 98052 Directions (425) 882-6100
-
2
Group Health Occupational Hlth Services11511 NE 10th St, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 502-3850
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sobhi?
I accepted an appointment with Dr. Sobhi because I would have had to wait 2 more weeks to see my regular PCP. So I was dubious. But, I was pleasantly surprised. Dr. Sobhi did a great job evaluating my injured knee, and I felt confident in her ideas about the diagnosis. She did her part to ensure I quickly got the tests needed to rule out the potentially emergency possibility. So, very happy with the skilled care I received. And she was kind, caring, patient, and easy to communicate with.
About Dr. Atousa Sobhi, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1093120750
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sobhi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sobhi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sobhi works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sobhi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sobhi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sobhi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sobhi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.