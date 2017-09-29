Overview

Dr. Atlee Johnson III, MD is an Urology Specialist in Salisbury, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.



Dr. Johnson III works at Novant Health Salisbury Urology in Salisbury, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.