Dr. Atitegeb Tibebu, MD

Family Medicine
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Atitegeb Tibebu, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mc Lean, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Jimma institute of health science and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital, Inova Mount Vernon Hospital and Medstar Union Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Tibebu works at Inova Medical Group - McLean in Mc Lean, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Inova Primary Care - McLean
    6845 Elm St Ste 710, Mc Lean, VA 22101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 848-8500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Alexandria Hospital
  • Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
  • Inova Fairfax Hospital
  • Inova Loudoun Hospital
  • Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
  • Medstar Union Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fever
Hypertension
Back Pain
Fever
Hypertension
Back Pain

Fever
Hypertension
Back Pain
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acne
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Athlete's Foot
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bladder Infection
Blepharitis
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Boil
Bronchitis
Canker Sore
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Ear Ache
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Esophagitis
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Genital Herpes
Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hives
Hyperlipidemia
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Mastodynia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Menstrual Migraine
Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Perimenopause
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Ringworm
Scabies
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Symptomatic Menopause
Thyroid Goiter
Tinea Versicolor
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tremor
Trichomoniasis
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
Wrist Sprain or Strain
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 22, 2022
    Dr. Tibebu was thorough in answering questions and spent quite a bit of time going through any health concerns. It was very different from most experiences where physicians and sessions are often rushed.
    — Sep 22, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Atitegeb Tibebu, MD
    About Dr. Atitegeb Tibebu, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Amharic
    NPI Number
    • 1225190168
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • New York Medical College
    Internship
    • MedStar Washington Hospital Center
    Medical Education
    • Jimma institute of health science
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Atitegeb Tibebu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tibebu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tibebu has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tibebu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tibebu works at Inova Medical Group - McLean in Mc Lean, VA. View the full address on Dr. Tibebu’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Tibebu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tibebu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tibebu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tibebu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

