Dr. Atitegeb Tibebu, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mc Lean, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Jimma institute of health science and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital, Inova Mount Vernon Hospital and Medstar Union Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Tibebu works at Inova Medical Group - McLean in Mc Lean, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.