Dr. Atiq Rehman, MB BS

Pain Medicine
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Atiq Rehman, MB BS is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago, Morris Hospital and Healthcare Centers, OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center and Silver Cross Hospital.

Dr. Rehman works at Presence Medical Group in Chicago, IL with other offices in Bloomington, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Millenium Pain Center - Chicago Resurrection Medical Center
    7435 W Talcott Ave, Chicago, IL 60631 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 792-5177
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Millennium Pain Center
    2406 E Empire St, Bloomington, IL 61704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (309) 662-4321
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago
  • Morris Hospital and Healthcare Centers
  • OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center
  • Silver Cross Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Treatment frequency



Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Baclofen Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Chronic Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Diabetic Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Facial Pain Chevron Icon
Failed Back Surgery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Stimulation Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Injections Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Vertebral Compression Fractures Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Whiplash
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Atiq Rehman, MB BS

    • Pain Medicine
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1457373730
    Education & Certifications

    • State University Of New York Buffalo
    • State University of New York at Buffalo
    • University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
    • Fauji Foundation College
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Atiq Rehman, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rehman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rehman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rehman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rehman has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rehman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rehman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rehman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rehman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rehman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

