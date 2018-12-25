Dr. Kangwanpornsiri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Atipon Kangwanpornsiri, MD
Dr. Atipon Kangwanpornsiri, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from MAHIDOL UNIVERSITY-SIRIRAJ HOSPITAL / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center.
San Luis Primary Medical Group Inc77 Casa St, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405 Directions (805) 269-1500
Clinica Plaza2801 Santa Maria Way, Santa Maria, CA 93455 Directions (805) 934-5400
Hospital Affiliations
- Marian Regional Medical Center
- Cigna
Dr Kangwanpornsiri is an excellent doctor he is very straightforward and knowledgeable. He took the time to review my sister's case carefully and gave us realistic expectations. He made sure that every part of her diagnosis and medications were taken care of by himself or an appropriate specialist.
About Dr. Atipon Kangwanpornsiri, MD
- 17 years of experience
- English
- MAHIDOL UNIVERSITY-SIRIRAJ HOSPITAL / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
