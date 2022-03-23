Dr. Atindra Chatterji, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chatterji is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Atindra Chatterji, MD
Dr. Atindra Chatterji, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Huber Heights, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 56 years of experience. They graduated from Mgm Medical College and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton and Miami Valley Hospital.
Dr Atindra N Chatterji8701 Troy Pike Ste 70, Huber Heights, OH 45424 Directions (937) 233-5816
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Miami Valley Hospital
He is by far the best Dr I have ever met. He always takes the time to hear you out & really good to the root of the problem. Always went above & beyond for his patients. Has a heart for what he does. They dont make Drs like him any more.
- Gastroenterology
- 56 years of experience
- English
- Gastroenterology
- Wright State University School Of Med
- wright State University Medical School
- Mgm Medical College
Dr. Chatterji has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chatterji accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chatterji has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chatterji has seen patients for Hernia, Duodenitis and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chatterji on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Chatterji. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chatterji.
