Dr. Atil Kargi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Atil Kargi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from DOKUZ EYLUL UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital.
Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center1475 NW 12th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 243-5302Wednesday8:00am - 12:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pm
UHealth Diabetes Research Institute1450 NW 10th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 243-6251Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
Dr Kargi takes his time with his patients. He listens patiently. He is super intelligent and is my favorite Dr. And I see alot of them. I feel He saved my life with a correct diagnosis. Thank You Dr. Kargi. You are the best.
About Dr. Atil Kargi, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1902918949
- DOKUZ EYLUL UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
