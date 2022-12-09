Overview

Dr. Atif Sohail, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Punjab Medical College and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington and Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Sohail works at Heart & Sleep Clinics of America in Arlington, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, Angina and Unstable Angina along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.