Dr. Atif Shahzad, MD
Overview
Dr. Atif Shahzad, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Kingwood, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Surgical Hospital Kingwood, Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Shahzad MD Gastroenterology201 Kingwood Medical Dr Ste B100, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (281) 893-4488Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Advanced Gastroenterology26103 I-45 Ste 100, The Woodlands, TX 77380 Directions (281) 764-9500
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Surgical Hospital Kingwood
- Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Boon-Chapman
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- PHCS
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
He listens, explains everything very clearly and will work closely with another doctor to find the problem.
About Dr. Atif Shahzad, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1538361241
Education & Certifications
- Suny State University Hospital
- SUNY Downstate|Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- University Hospital of Brooklyn
- Ross University, School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shahzad has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shahzad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shahzad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shahzad has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shahzad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
490 patients have reviewed Dr. Shahzad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shahzad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shahzad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shahzad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.