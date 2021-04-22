Dr. Atif Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Atif Khan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Atif Khan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Concord, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Emerson Hospital.
Dr. Khan works at
Locations
-
1
Walden Surgical Associates131 Old Road To 9 Acre Cor Ste 500, Concord, MA 01742 Directions (978) 287-3547
Hospital Affiliations
- Emerson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Patience, skill, and a great personality. Definitely recommend to anyone needing his skills.
About Dr. Atif Khan, MD
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, French
- 1063417145
Education & Certifications
- McGill University
- MC
- McGill University Faculty of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
