Dr. Atif Iqbal, MD

General Surgery
4 (74)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Atif Iqbal, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Allama Iqbal Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore.

Dr. Iqbal works at New Life Surgery, Fountain Valley, CA in Fountain Valley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    New Life Surgery
    18225 Brookhurst St Ste 5, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 599-8222

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Ventral Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
LINX® Reflux Management System Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Greater Newport Physicians
    • Health Net
    • HealthCare Partners
    • Humana
    • Memorial Healthcare System
    • Monarch Healthcare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Patient Ratings (74)
    5 Star
    (59)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Jun 03, 2021
    Dr. Iqbal is amazing! As well as Dr. Nguyen! Both of them are incredible! My life has been transformed and I am able to have a better quality of life! I had a hiatal hernia and he was able to identify it during my first conversation with him and he assured me it was going to be ok. My request was to have it at my home hospital, which his office was able to arrange and assisted me with all the listed requirements, as well as the specific accommodations I had previously requested. The communication at the Front Desk was incredible as well, as I called and sent e-mails, and the elite team always were able to follow thru. I feel this team of elite professionals needs to have some bright light on them, because they really have improved my life in so many ways! Prior to the operation, Dr. Iqbal came to see me b4 & after the surgery as well. He also spoke to my mom leaving her at ease. Thank you to all, but especially to Dr. Iqbal and Dr. Nguyen for your blessed hands. God bless you always!
    Laura Hernandez — Jun 03, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Dr. Atif Iqbal, MD
    About Dr. Atif Iqbal, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 28 years of experience
    • English, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu
    • 1669592473
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Nebraska Medical Center
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    • Brooklyn Hospital Center
    • Allama Iqbal Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore
    • Forman Christian College
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Atif Iqbal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iqbal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Iqbal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Iqbal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Iqbal works at New Life Surgery, Fountain Valley, CA in Fountain Valley, CA. View the full address on Dr. Iqbal’s profile.

    Dr. Iqbal has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Iqbal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Iqbal speaks Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu.

    74 patients have reviewed Dr. Iqbal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iqbal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iqbal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iqbal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

