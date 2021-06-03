Dr. Atif Iqbal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iqbal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Atif Iqbal, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Atif Iqbal, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Allama Iqbal Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore.
New Life Surgery18225 Brookhurst St Ste 5, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 599-8222
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Greater Newport Physicians
- Health Net
- HealthCare Partners
- Humana
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Monarch Healthcare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Dr. Iqbal is amazing! As well as Dr. Nguyen! Both of them are incredible! My life has been transformed and I am able to have a better quality of life! I had a hiatal hernia and he was able to identify it during my first conversation with him and he assured me it was going to be ok. My request was to have it at my home hospital, which his office was able to arrange and assisted me with all the listed requirements, as well as the specific accommodations I had previously requested. The communication at the Front Desk was incredible as well, as I called and sent e-mails, and the elite team always were able to follow thru. I feel this team of elite professionals needs to have some bright light on them, because they really have improved my life in so many ways! Prior to the operation, Dr. Iqbal came to see me b4 & after the surgery as well. He also spoke to my mom leaving her at ease. Thank you to all, but especially to Dr. Iqbal and Dr. Nguyen for your blessed hands. God bless you always!
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1669592473
- University of Nebraska Medical Center
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Brooklyn Hospital Center
- Allama Iqbal Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore
- Forman Christian College
- General Surgery
Dr. Iqbal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Iqbal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Iqbal has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Iqbal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Iqbal speaks Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu.
74 patients have reviewed Dr. Iqbal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iqbal.
