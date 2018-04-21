Dr. Iqbal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Atif Iqbal, MD
Dr. Atif Iqbal, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Potsdam, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN and is affiliated with St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.
Locations
Canton Potsdam Hospital49 Lawrence Ave, Potsdam, NY 13676 Directions (315) 274-9075
Canton-potsdam Hospital50 Leroy St, Potsdam, NY 13676 Directions (315) 265-3300Monday12:00am - 11:45pmTuesday12:00am - 11:45pmWednesday12:00am - 11:45pmThursday12:00am - 11:45pmFriday12:00am - 11:45pmSaturday12:00am - 11:45pmSunday12:00am - 11:45pm
- 3 2300 Manchester Expy, Columbus, GA 31904 Directions (706) 596-4225
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis - Emory Healthcare
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Very professional, caring, and involved in patient care. Office staff is professional and friendly
- Pain Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1316138845
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
