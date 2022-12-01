Dr. Atif Hussain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hussain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Atif Hussain, MD
Overview
Dr. Atif Hussain, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Denton, TX. They completed their fellowship with St Michael's Hospital The Fitzgerald Academy
Locations
Texas Health Heart & Vascular Specialists2505 Scripture St Ste 100, Denton, TX 76201 Directions (940) 320-2188
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have never felt so heard at a specialist's office before. Truly felt like communication was a two-way street, and every question I had was answered with ample detail.
About Dr. Atif Hussain, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- St Michael's Hospital The Fitzgerald Academy
- Loyola University Of Chicago Stritch School Of Me
- Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hussain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hussain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hussain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hussain has seen patients for Hypertension, Carotid Artery Disease and Heart Murmur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hussain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Hussain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hussain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hussain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hussain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.